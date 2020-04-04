Krishna’s first COVID-19 patient recovers, discharged from hospital

Krishna district’s first COVID-19 patient, a 24-year-old youth from One Town area, was discharged from the Government General Hospital here on Saturday in the presence of District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz and Commissioner of Police Ch. Dwaraka Tirumala Rao.

The youth, who returned from Paris, approached GGH with high fever on March 20 and was admitted and later tested positive for novel coronavirus. He was administered with chloroquine and lopinavir/ritonavir as part of the treatment according to the protocol. He tested negative for the virus twice on April 2 and 3.

Mr. Imtiaz congratulated the youth for recovering and said that the youth’s responsible act of self-isolation at home and approaching the doctors immediately after symptoms showed up helped him recover easily and also kept his family members safe. Mr. Imtiaz lauded the efforts of the doctors and other staff at the COVID-19 (GGH) hospital.

The youth also thanked the doctors, paramedical staff and particularly the Class IV employees who gave him confidence during his stay at the hospital.

Mr. Tirumala Rao appreciated the youth for being attentive. He asked people to cooperate so that the COVID-19 could be contained.