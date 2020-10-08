Krishna’s COVID tally crosses 30k

Last 10,000 cases reported in a month

Krishna district’s COVID tally crossed the 30,000-mark on Wednesday as 464 new infections were reported in the past day.

With 481 COVID deaths against the total 30,311 cases, the districts COVID mortality rate was the highest in the State at 1.59%. No other district’s death rate was close to it.

Half of the infections were reported in the past 40 days and the last 10,000 cases were reported in 27 days.

Though the district has the lowest infection tally in the State, its peak single-day spike was seen just 27 days ago, and the daily infections being reported are still close to it.

Most of the new infections were being reported in rural areas and particularly from the mandals of Reddigudem, Musunuru, Challapalli and Visannapeta in the western part of the district.

On Wednesday, five new containment zones were declared in villages of Mandavalli, Agiripalli, Penugranchipolu, Mudinepalli and Guduru mandals, and seven zones were denotified.

There are 514 containment zones with 2,733 active cases at present, according to district officials. District's recovery rate was at 89.40%.