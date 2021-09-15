Krishna’s COVID mortality rate over 2.2% in past month

State’s mortality rate was 0.9% in the past month; half of last thousand deaths from three districts

Krishna district continues to witness more COVID deaths than any other district compared to the number of infections reported. Since the first wave, the district reported the highest mortality rate and the same trend continues even now after about 550 days.

During the past fortnight, the State reported 162 deaths and 37, which was nearly one-fourth of them, were from Krishna district. Similarly, in the past month, 388 deaths were reported in the State and 90 of them were from Krishna district alone.

All through the pandemic, the mortality rate of Krishna district was higher than 1% and in the past month, and past fortnight it was 2.26% (3,988 infections) and 2.02% (1,831 infections) respectively while that of the State during the same periods was only around 0.9%.

The overall mortality rate in Krishna was 1.17% with 1,153 deaths so far. Krishna was the only district with more than 1% mortality rate.

Meanwhile, Vizianagaram reported no death for a long time, according to State's COVID bulletins. The last death in Vizianagaram was reported on July 30. In the past month, Kadapa, Kurnool and Anantapur reported only 15 deaths. Also, the COVID toll crossed 14,000 recently and of the last 1,000 deaths reported more than half were from Chittoor (216), Krishna (195) and Prakasam (130) districts.