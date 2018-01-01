Krishnapatnam to emerge as a yachting hub

The Krishnapatnam port area is found to have a high potential for turning into a yachting hub on the east coast for sailors and those getting trained to take part in national and international events.

The Yachting India International races held by the Yachting Association of India, Navayuga Sailing Academy and other associations concluded amid enthusiastic participation by sailors from all over India and several other countries, at Krishnapatnam on Sunday.

The breezy winds created a perfect setting for the participants to show their talent and stamina to compete with one another.

The organisers were planning to make the present location a permanent venue for holding the national and international sailing competitions so that it would put the Nellore district on the yachting map of India.

Anil Yendluri, Chief Executive Officer, Krishnapatnam port, said that there was a good response to the event that was organised here for the first time here, and that it would be conducted in the coming years too in a grand manner so as to give a fillip to the sport.

A good number of international sailors had come here now and more of them would be arriving in the coming events, he said.

AP Yachting Association Secretary Capt. Pradeep Gaur said that all the necessary security arrangements were made for the event for conducting the competitions and several special rescue boats were made available along with the expert swimmers.

Officials from the navy and the army have also arrived at the venue to support and encourage the sailors and the budding talent.