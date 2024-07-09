Krishnapatnam Port adds new truck-wheel washing facility

In addition to the existing facility at the north side of the port, Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL) has installed one more truck-wheel washing facility at the south side of the port to remove dirt, debris, dust and silt from the wheels of all outgoing trucks.

Speaking after inaugurating the facility on Tuesday, AKPL CEO G.J. Rao said the new wheel washing facility is advanced and equipped with automatic sensor-based technology comprising an oil skimmer and separator from washed water. He added that the facility has a provision for recycling and reusing used water to reduce water consumption.

Mr. Rao said that AKPL was committed to complying with the statutory norms by implementing all pollution mitigation measures for the protection of the environment and sustainability.

AKPL Chief Operating Officer Rajan Babu, Head HR & Administration Ganesh Sharma, Head Corporate Affairs K.M. Ram and other officials participated in the programme.

