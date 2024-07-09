ADVERTISEMENT

Krishnapatnam Port adds new truck-wheel washing facility

Published - July 09, 2024 09:01 pm IST - Nellore

The new facility has a provision for recycling and reusing used water to reduce water consumption, says AKPL CEO G.J. Rao

The Hindu Bureau

In addition to the existing facility at the north side of the port, Adani Krishnapatnam Port Limited (AKPL) has installed one more truck-wheel washing facility at the south side of the port to remove dirt, debris, dust and silt from the wheels of all outgoing trucks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after inaugurating the facility on Tuesday, AKPL CEO G.J. Rao said the new wheel washing facility is advanced and equipped with automatic sensor-based technology comprising an oil skimmer and separator from washed water. He added that the facility has a provision for recycling and reusing used water to reduce water consumption.

Mr. Rao said that AKPL was committed to complying with the statutory norms by implementing all pollution mitigation measures for the protection of the environment and sustainability.

AKPL Chief Operating Officer Rajan Babu, Head HR & Administration Ganesh Sharma, Head Corporate Affairs K.M. Ram and other officials participated in the programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US