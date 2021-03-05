Krishnapatnam gets FSSAI unit

FSSAI chairperson Rita Teaotia inaugurating a new facility at the Krishnapatnam port in Nellore district on Friday.

NELLORE

05 March 2021 23:36 IST

Krishnapatnam port has emerged as a major hub for the import of edible oils, fruits and other packaged food items, according to Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Chairperson Rita Teaotia.

The entire activity of clearance of imported food items would be executed through an integrated online mode between Customs, FSSAI and food testing labs, Ms. Teaotia said after inaugurating the FSSAI unit at the port on Friday.

Advertising

Advertising

The Food Imports Clearance System of FSSAI had already been put in place at major ports of the country. Going forward, the FSSAI would be opening branch offices in other major cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Vishakhapatnam which would further bolster the objectives of FSSAI of ensuring safe and nutritious food for people and inspiring trust.

Adani Krishnapatnam Port Managing Director G.J. Rao, Customs Deputy Commissioner P. Madhuree and FSSAI Director P. Muthuraman were present on the occasion.