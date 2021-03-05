Krishnapatnam gets FSSAI unit

Krishnapatnam port has emerged as a major hub for the import of edible oils, fruits and other packaged food items, according to Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) Chairperson Rita Teaotia.
The entire activity of clearance of imported food items would be executed through an integrated online mode between Customs, FSSAI and food testing labs, Ms. Teaotia said after inaugurating the FSSAI unit at the port on Friday.
The Food Imports Clearance System of FSSAI had already been put in place at major ports of the country. Going forward, the FSSAI would be opening branch offices in other major cities like Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Vishakhapatnam which would further bolster the objectives of FSSAI of ensuring safe and nutritious food for people and inspiring trust.
Adani Krishnapatnam Port Managing Director G.J. Rao, Customs Deputy Commissioner P. Madhuree and FSSAI Director P. Muthuraman were present on the occasion.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath