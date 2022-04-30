‘Krishnalanka flood protection wall will be built up to 4 metres by July end

65% of the works completed so far, says Collector

NTR District Collector S. Dilli Rao said that the construction of the flood protection wall in the Krishna river alongside Krishnalanka and Ramalingeswara Nagar areas would be completed up to four metres by the end of July.

Mr. Rao along with the officials of the Water Resources and Revenue Departments and the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation inspected the construction works on Saturday.

He said by the end of July the wall would be built up to four metres height and it would be able to protect the areas from flooding until the flood level in Krishna reaches eight lakh cusecs. He said so far 65% of the works had been completed.

The concrete wall would be built up to a height of 8.9 metres and would be about three feet wide. It would be able to protect the areas against 12 lakh cusecs flood in the river once finished.

Mr. Rao said so far 524 houses were removed to pave the way for the wall and the residents were provided housing at Vambay Colony. A few more properties needed to be removed as per the alignment of the wall and necessary actions would be taken by the Revenue and other departments concerned, he said.