Krishnaiah’s exit will not weaken party: YSRCP

Published - September 25, 2024 01:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

YSRCP leaders express disappointment over R. Krishnaiah’s resignation, accusing Naidu of undermining democracy by purchasing Opposition members

The Hindu Bureau

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) expressed disappointment over R. Krishnaiah’s resignation as a Rajya Sabha member.

In a statement on Tuesday, YSRCP leaders and former Ministers P. Anil Kumar Yadav and K. Karmuri Nageswar Rao said Mr. Krishnaiah joining hands with TDP president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was unfortunate.

Mr. Naidu’s actions were destabilizing the State and undermining democracy by purchasing Opposition members, they alleged. Mr. Krishnaiah’s decision to side with Mr. Naidu had caused a serious betrayal to the BC community. His move had harmed the trust and respect placed in him by the party and people, they said.

The YSRCP leaders said that former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had appointed Mr. Krishnaiah with the hope that he would work for the upliftment of BC communities. It noted that despite having several capable leaders in the party, Mr. Jagan trusted Mr. Krishnaiah to represent the voice of BCs in the national capital and Parliament and therefore, offered him the Rajya Sabha seat

The YSRCP leaders pointed out that people were observing both Mr. Naidu’s alleged purchase of leaders and Mr. Krishnaiah’s resignation. “Mr. Naidu was using such tactics to cover up his failure to provide effective governance. Mr. Krishnaiah’s actions would not weaken the YSR Congress Party, and the public would definitely respond strongly and teach a lesson when the time comes,” they asserted.

