GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Krishnaiah’s exit will not weaken party: YSRCP

YSRCP leaders express disappointment over R. Krishnaiah’s resignation, accusing Naidu of undermining democracy by purchasing Opposition members

Published - September 25, 2024 01:08 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
R. Krishnaiah file photo

R. Krishnaiah file photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

:

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) expressed disappointment over R. Krishnaiah’s resignation as a Rajya Sabha member.

In a statement on Tuesday, YSRCP leaders and former Ministers P. Anil Kumar Yadav and K. Karmuri Nageswar Rao said Mr. Krishnaiah joining hands with TDP president and Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was unfortunate.

Mr. Naidu’s actions were destabilizing the State and undermining democracy by purchasing Opposition members, they alleged. Mr. Krishnaiah’s decision to side with Mr. Naidu had caused a serious betrayal to the BC community. His move had harmed the trust and respect placed in him by the party and people, they said.

Tirumala laddus row: YSRCP approaches High Court, told to move a PIL by September 25 

The YSRCP leaders said that former Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had appointed Mr. Krishnaiah with the hope that he would work for the upliftment of BC communities. It noted that despite having several capable leaders in the party, Mr. Jagan trusted Mr. Krishnaiah to represent the voice of BCs in the national capital and Parliament and therefore, offered him the Rajya Sabha seat

The YSRCP leaders pointed out that people were observing both Mr. Naidu’s alleged purchase of leaders and Mr. Krishnaiah’s resignation. “Mr. Naidu was using such tactics to cover up his failure to provide effective governance. Mr. Krishnaiah’s actions would not weaken the YSR Congress Party, and the public would definitely respond strongly and teach a lesson when the time comes,” they asserted.

Published - September 25, 2024 01:08 pm IST

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.