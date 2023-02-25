Krishna ZP for leasing out of land to become self-sufficient

February 25, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The general body meeting of the Krishna Zilla Parishad (erstwhile district) has passed resolutions to lease out its land and properties in various mandals of the district to make it financially self-sufficient.

In the general body meeting chaired by chairperson Uppala Harika, it was decided to lease out land in Nuzvid, Vatsavai, Jaggaiahpet, Sharemohammad Pet and other areas for petrol outlets to be set up by various oil corporations.

Also, it was decided to construct commercial complexes and function halls on parishad-owned land in Mylavaram, Jaggaiapet, Nuzvid and Kaikaluru.

Parishad members raised the issues related to delays in Nadu-Nedu works, drinking water, irrigation tanks and others in various mandals.

Nuzvid MLA Meka Venkata Pratap Apparao raised issues related to the Aarogyasri scheme implementation. He said that though the Nuzivd area hospital had been given a new ambulance, no drivers were recruited so far. Collector P. Ranjit Basha assured the appointment of drivers.

Ms. Harika asked the officials to prepare a summer action plan to ensure no region faced water scarcity.

Elected representatives from Krishna and NTR districts, ZP CEO J. Srinivasa Rao, NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao and others were present.