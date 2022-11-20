Krishna water to kidney disease-ridden A. Konduru soon, says A.P. Health Minister

November 20, 2022 08:11 am | Updated 08:11 am IST

Minister for Medical, Health and Family Welfare Vidadala Rajini said that the Krishna River water will soon be supplied to the households in A. Konduru mandal, where several chronic kidney diseases are being reported. She said necessary permissions were sanctioned and the project worth ₹38 crores will be taken up under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Ms. Rajini along with Principal Secretary to Govt. (Health, Medical and Family Welfare), Health and Family Welfare Department commissioner J. Nivas and others visited the affected villages in A. Konduru mandal of the NTR district on November 19 (Saturday).

Equipped PHCs

She urged the kidney patients there not to take the pain of visiting hospitals in Vijayawada as all the medical support including dialysis units is being provided at the local Primary Health Centres (PHCs). She said three more dialysis units will be set up locally in the near future and arrangements are made for the establishment of dialysis units at Government General Hospital, Vijayawada, Nuzvid Area Hospital and Aarogyasri empanelled private hospitals.

Currently, purified drinking water is being supplied to 15 thandas (tribal villages) through tankers and within the next six months, all the villages will be provided water through a pipeline.

Medical camps

She said monthly medical camps are being conducted in the villages and medicines prescribed by All India Institute of Medical Sciences are being provided to the patients.

She asked all the villagers, particularly those above 25 years of age to get diagnosed for kidney ailments as a precautionary measure.

Nuzivd MLA K. Rakshananidhi said that RO (reverse osmosis) plants for drinking water were set up in 10 thandas so far and arrangements are being made to supply Krishna River water to 15 thandas at ₹6 crore.

NTR district Collector S. Dilli Rao said that only 10 patients in the 15 thandas, with a population of 15,000, require dialysis.

Several cases of kidney diseases were reported in the mandals of A. Konduru, Reddygudem and Tiruvuru mandals over the past few years.