Krishna water starts flowing to Chennai

Thanks to comfortable storage in the Kandeleru reservoir, irrigation officials in Andhra Pradesh began release of the Krishna water to Chennai city on Friday.
With Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy giving the nod, 1,500 cusecs of water was let into the Satya Sai Ganga canal. The released water will reach Poondi reservoir in Tamil Nadu in the next six days.
Going forward the water release would be stepped up depending on the requirement and maintained to the required level in the next 45 to 60 days, Kandaleru Chief Engineer K. Harinarayana Reddy told The Hindu soon after letting out water after performing pooja to Telugu Ganga.
Thanks to continued floods in the catchment areas, the storage in the reservoir rose to 38.59 tmcft on Friday. The reservoir saw an addition of about 1 tmcft of water each day.
Water was also released to fill drinking water reservoirs in SPSR Nellore and Chittoor districts including Tirupati, Srikalahasti, Venkatagiri and Rapur from Kandeleru, which had an inflow of 10,273 cusecs on Friday.
With water replenishment for overflowing Somasila, there would be no problem in ensuring drinking water to Chennai and other cities and towns in the State, besides ensuring irrigation to three lakh acres, he said.
A quantity of 2.40 tmcft of water was earmarked to fill drinking water reservoirs in SPSR Nellore district, including Nellore, Kavali, Gudur and in neighbouring Chittoor district.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath