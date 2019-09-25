Krishna water released to water-starved Chennai

With the Somasila and Kandaleru reservoirs getting good inflows, thanks to floods in Krishna and Kundu rivers, Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday released 1,000 cusecs of Krishna water to meet the drinking water needs of Chennai.

The release of water from Kandaleru reservoir through SSG canal followed an assurance from Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to a delegation from Tamil Nadu, led by Ministers S.P. Velumani and D. Jayakumar, last month pressing for early release of Krishna water to tide over the acute drinking water shortage in Tami Nadu capital.

Telugu Ganga Project Chief Engineer R. Muralinath Reddy formally released the water in the presence of officials from the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department (WRD) and Chennai Metro Water. Mr. Reddy said the quantum of water release would be stepped up to 2,000 cusecs.

Five days

It will take about five days for the water to reach the Poondi reservoir in Tamil Nadu. “In the first spell, 2 tmcft of water will be released to Chennai in about a month’s time,” TGP Superintending Engineer K.Harinarayana Reddy said. Coinciding with the farm operations during Rabi cropping season, Krishna water would be released into SSG canal in a staggered manner.

An inflow of 14,266 cusecs of water was recorded in Somasila reservoir on Wednesday, Nellore Circle Irrigation Superintending Engineer B.S.V. Prasada Rao said. Maintaining the storage at 66.83 tmcft, the entire inflow was discharged to Kandaleru and also to Nellore, Kavali, Kanigiri reservoir and Sarvepalli water tank. The storage in Kandaleru reservoir went up to 13.05 tmcft on Wednesday.

Though floods in the Kundu river, a tributary of the Penna, last week had receded for the time being, fresh floods are likely in the wake of rains in the catchment areas expected under the influence of a cyclonic circulation.

While Somasila reservoir had a flood cushion of 11.17 tmcft, the Kandaleru reservoir was filled up to 19.18% of its total capacity, leaving a flood cushion of 54.98 tmcft, according to a report compiled by the State Water Resources department.