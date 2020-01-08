Krishna University pays ₹10 crore to CPWD for buildings

The Krishna University (KRU) authorities on Tuesday paid ₹10 crore pending bill to the Central Public Works Department (CPWD), preparing the ground to shift the university from National College campus to Rudravaram site on the outskirts of Machilipatnam town.
KRU In-Charge Vice-Chancellor Y.K. Sundara Krishna and Registrar K. Krishna Reddy on Tuesday handed over a cheque worth ₹10 crore to CPWD Executive Engineer Ravi Kumar on the campus.
According to an official release, Mr. Sundara Krishna has stated that the buildings would be taken into possession from the CPWD within a week. The CPWD has built the administrative and academic buildings of the university on the 100-acre campus at Rudravaram.
Mr. Krishna Reddy has said; “All the arrangements are being done to shift to the new campus in January itself.” Established in 2008, the KRU has been running on the National College campus.
