Krishna University gets ISO certification

MACHILIPATNAM

04 September 2020 23:51 IST

Krishna University has achieved ISO 9001-2015 Certification and relevant papers have been handed over by HYM International Certification chairman A. Sivaiah and A.P. State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman Prof. K. Hemachandra Reddy to university Vice-Chancellor Prof. K.V. Chandrashekar Reddy and Registrar Prof. K. Krishna Reddy at a programme held on the varsity campus at Rudravaram on Friday.

A team of officials of HYM International Certification agency conducted auditing recently and selected the university for awarding the ISO certification, said certification committee convener P.V. Brahmachari.

Advertising

Advertising