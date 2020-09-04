Andhra Pradesh

Krishna University gets ISO certification

Krishna University has achieved ISO 9001-2015 Certification and relevant papers have been handed over by HYM International Certification chairman A. Sivaiah and A.P. State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Chairman Prof. K. Hemachandra Reddy to university Vice-Chancellor Prof. K.V. Chandrashekar Reddy and Registrar Prof. K. Krishna Reddy at a programme held on the varsity campus at Rudravaram on Friday.

A team of officials of HYM International Certification agency conducted auditing recently and selected the university for awarding the ISO certification, said certification committee convener P.V. Brahmachari.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 4, 2020 11:51:19 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/krishna-university-gets-iso-certification/article32526962.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story