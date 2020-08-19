Krishna turns out to be the least affected district in State

As the State crossed the three lakh-mark in COVID-19 infections tally on Tuesday, it was evident the spread of infection was rapid in about five districts where more than half of the cases came from.

Of the total 3.06 lakh cases, East Godavari, Kurnool, Anantapur, Guntur and Visakhapatnam together reported 1.61 lakh.

Krishna district, which is flanked by Guntur and West Godavari which have over 25,000 cases, turned out to be the least affected in terms of the number of cases while East Godavari with 42,600 cases is on the top of the list. It accounts for 14% of the total cases. Interestingly, both the districts reported their first cases 150 days ago on March 21.

Heartening trend

Krishna tally now stands at the bottom of the list with just 12,760 cases, which is 4.17% of the total. It is the only district to see a rapid rise in cases in the beginning of the pandemic and see fewer cases at present.

It was the second district to cross the 1,000-mark and one of the last districts to see 10,000 cases after Prakasam and Vizianagaram. Along with them, Srikakulam and Nellore were also less affected.

The district’s single-day peak in infections at 440 is also the lowest single-day peak of any district so far. The highest single-day peak of 1,676 cases was reported by East Godavari almost 20 days ago.

Krishna’s death rate is, however, the highest at 1.82% with 232 deaths, which came down from 4%.