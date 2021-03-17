Krishna tops State in rural employment scheme

Krishna district topped the State in implementation of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) as it provided 160% workdays and paid ₹268 crore to the daily wagers.
Speaking at Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s video conference with Collectors on Tuesday, Collector A. Md. Imtiaz said that 1.19 crore workdays were provided in the district and ₹183 crore material component has been provided to the workers in rural areas.
YSR Sunna Vaddi on April 20
He said under YSR Sunna Vaddi scheme, 57,875 groups in rural areas will be provided financial assistance of ₹44.66 crore and in urban areas, 8,909 self-help groups will be given ₹20.29 crore and the amount will be deposited in the bank accounts of the groups on April 16 and April 20 respectively soon after the Chief Minister launches it online.
