Krishna tops State in addressing grievances

Krishna District Collector B. Lakshmikantam on Friday said that at least 64% of respondents among the more than 3.6 lakh people expressed satisfaction with the services being offered by the district authorities.
Since early 2014, 12.27 lakh grievances received through the Mee Kosam have been settled in Krishna district.
The State government has gathered public opinion on grievance redressal and delivery of government services.
In a video conference with Collectors, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced that Krishna district emerged at the top in addressing grievances. “Krishna district has emerged on the top among all the districts by solving almost 99% of the grievances received through the weekly grievance cell as well as other modes in the present year,” said Mr. Lakshmikantam.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.