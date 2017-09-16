Andhra Pradesh

Krishna tops State in addressing grievances

99% grievances solved in the district, says CM

Krishna District Collector B. Lakshmikantam on Friday said that at least 64% of respondents among the more than 3.6 lakh people expressed satisfaction with the services being offered by the district authorities.

Since early 2014, 12.27 lakh grievances received through the Mee Kosam have been settled in Krishna district.

The State government has gathered public opinion on grievance redressal and delivery of government services.

In a video conference with Collectors, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Friday announced that Krishna district emerged at the top in addressing grievances. “Krishna district has emerged on the top among all the districts by solving almost 99% of the grievances received through the weekly grievance cell as well as other modes in the present year,” said Mr. Lakshmikantam.

