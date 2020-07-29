Krishna tops in COVID-19tests in State: Minister

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao has stated that Krishna district topped in the State with regard to conduct of COVID tests.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the Minister said that 2.08 lakh tests were conducted. Of this, 6,000 cases were positive. As many as 4,290 patients got cured and discharged from hospitals, while 1,557 patients were undergoing treatment. While there were 790 beds at Covid Government General Hospital, 400 were undergoing treatment. At Pinnamaneni Hospital, 370 were getting treatment, while the bed strength was 625. Similarly, 300 patients were being treated at Nimra where 650 beds were available, he said.

Apart from increasing the number of beds, the government was extending Aarogyasri to covid treatment in private hospitals. The government was according priority to home quarantine, he added.