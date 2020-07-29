Krishna tops in COVID-19tests in State: Minister

Endowments Minister Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao has stated that Krishna district topped in the State with regard to conduct of COVID tests.
Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, the Minister said that 2.08 lakh tests were conducted. Of this, 6,000 cases were positive. As many as 4,290 patients got cured and discharged from hospitals, while 1,557 patients were undergoing treatment. While there were 790 beds at Covid Government General Hospital, 400 were undergoing treatment. At Pinnamaneni Hospital, 370 were getting treatment, while the bed strength was 625. Similarly, 300 patients were being treated at Nimra where 650 beds were available, he said.
Apart from increasing the number of beds, the government was extending Aarogyasri to covid treatment in private hospitals. The government was according priority to home quarantine, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath