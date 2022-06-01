‘Grama Darshini’ programme to be launched for grassroot level inspection of villages in Krishna district of Andhra Pradesh

Krishna District Collector P. Ranjit Basha interacting with reporters in Machilipatnam on Wednesday. | Photo Credit:

June 01, 2022

Through a software officials will be asked to inspect random villages

On the lines of the State government's programme of door-to-door visits by public representatives, the Krishna district administration will soon initiate a software-based programme to thoroughly inspect the development works and schemes being implemented in all the villages at the ground level.

Krishna District Collector P. Ranjit Basha, speaking to reporters, said the programme, which would most likely be named 'Grama Darshini', was likely to be launched within a month.

"We will be using a software which sends SMSes to officials randomly with information about the village they need to inspect on a particular day. The official concerned will have to visit the village allotted to him or her and take note of certain important aspects like the implementation of housing scheme, schools, hospital, public distribution system, sanitation, Secretariat and Rythu Bharosa Kendra," Mr. Basha said.

The officers should visit the village and report the issues they had identified on the software, he said. The issues would be taken into cognisance and the officials concerned would be pressed to resolve them in a stipulated time, Mr. Basha said.

Every Friday or Saturday of the week would be earmarked for the 'Grama Darshini'. There are over 500 panchayats in the district and over a 100 officials would be roped in for the programme. All the villages would be covered in a span of two months.

Welfare schemes

About the implementation of welfare schemes in the district, Mr. Basha said that housing for all scheme was being given utmost importance to complete the construction of as many as possible houses and hand them over to the beneficiaries.

There were 689 layouts in the district and over 97,000 beneficiaries under the PMAY-YSR Urban Housing Programme and there were 7,902 beneficiaries under the PMAY-Gramin Housing Programme.

So far, under the PMAY-YSR Urban Housing Programme, 66,861 houses were grounded and 15,203 houses were in advanced stages of construction, according to the officials.

Mr. Basha said that sites for the establishment of Jagananna Smart Townships were identified at Gudiavada, Machilipatnam and Pedana.