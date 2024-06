Krishna district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi paid a courtesy call to Minister Kollu Ravindra on Thursday.

The SP congratulated Mr. Ravindra and wished him success.

Mr. Adnan Nayeem said that the law and order situation was under control in Krishna district. Mr. Ravindra asked him to act tough on the trouble mongers.

Later, other police officers also met the Minister.