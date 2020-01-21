Krishna SP directs marine police to step up vigil along the coast

Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu on Tuesday directed the marine police to step up vigil round the clock at the fish landing points as well as fishing zones along the coastline of the Krishna district.

Mr. Ravindranath Babu has reviewed the coastal security measures being taken up by the marine police deployed in the three strategic locations — Gilakaladindi, Palakayatippa, and Orlagonditippa — in the district.

“The boats meant for the vigil on the seawaters should be operational along the coastline,” said Mr. Ravindranath Babu.

“Fishing in the Krishna waters should not be allowed for people from faraway places. The exercise should be carried out in collaboration with the Fisheries Department. The data on those who venture into the sea for fishing should be maintained with the marine police to check any possible threat,” said Mr. Ravindranath Babu.

Mr. Ravindranath Babu has promised all support to the marine police, strengthening the coastal security.

The SP has also mooted the need of strengthening the village level vigilance in the coastal villages, registering the movements of the outsiders along the coast. ASP M. Sattibabu, marine police officials Sateesh Kumar, Gowri Shankar and Pawan Kishore were present.