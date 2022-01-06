Andhra Pradesh

Krishna SP bags award for Spandana

Krishna District Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal has bagged the DG Bureau of Research and Development Project Disc award for his initiative in conducting the Spandana programme through video conference.

According to a release, the award was presented at the All India DG-IG Conference 2020 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi who also appreciated the SP for his innovative project first implemented in Prakasam district when he was the SP.

Mr. Siddharth, as a panel member of the BRDP mission for his project, presented it to IPS officers across the country at the National Conference of Micro Mission virtually.


