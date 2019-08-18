Krishna riverbed a lifeline to many

It’s a sunny day and the early signs have indicated that the massive flood discharge can knock at their doors. By afternoon, the gushing waters of river Krishna begin streaming into the brick kilns that have been set up at Bobbarlanka, and Kadiyala Satyanarayana is amused.

“This flood is the highest since the October 2009 floods, but we are not worried. The flood waters may recede by evening,” says Mr. Satyanarayana. Reminiscing about the floods 10 years back, Mr. Satyanarayana said the waters flowed above the mud banks and gushed into the village forcing many to evacuate.

The village of Kollur is famous for red brick kilns, which are most-sought after for their quality. The sand reaches in this village too are famous for their fine quality, but the deluge seems to put a stop to the activity for at least a week.

Farming activity

The dry river bed, before these floods, was a hub of activity, where locals grew a variety of vegetables, horticultural crops like turmeric, yam and banana fetching huge sums of money. “The lands are worth crores and we export the produce to other countries,” beams a local, Ch. Koteswara Rao.

On the other side of river bed, villages have sprouted in between dry patches of land. The flow of the mighty Krishna downstream of Prakasam Barrage is usually reduced to minor streams. The fertile alluvial soil produced bumper crops prompting locals to set up their homes. As years rolled by, small villages began to be formed in the river bed. Former Congress leader and Minister Alapati Dharma Rao hailed from Annavarupu Lanka, a village located in the river bed.

Locals defiant

The local people, however, say they had seen floods of a greater magnitude. “We have seen floods with more intensity. In the year 1964, the flood waters rose up to 27 feet,” recollects a village elder. The story is similar at Bommuvarilanka where revenue and police officers struggled to evacuate people, who continued to carry on with their normal chores in spite of the threat of being marooned. Caught between the swirling waters on the one side and the fear of losing their valuables on the other, they refused to evacuate their homes.