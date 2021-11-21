Krishna reports lone COVID death in State

164 new infections recorded in 24 hours

The State reported one death in Krishna district due to COVID-19 and 164 infections in the 24 hours ending Saturday morning. The cumulative toll and tally reached 14,426 and 20,71,070 respectively while the total recoveries increased to 20,54,252.

The recovery rate is at 99.18%. The number of active cases came down to 2,392 as 196 patients recovered in the past day.

The test positivity rate of the 25,197 samples tested in the past day was 0.65%. The overall test positivity rate of the 3.01 crore samples tested was 6.86%.

Krishna also reported the highest infection tally of 32 cases in the past day. It was followed by Visakhapatnam (24), Guntur (22), Chittoor (19), West Godavari (18), Kadapa (10), Nellore (10), Srikakulam (8), East Godavari (7), Prakasam (4), Vizianagaram (4), Anantapur (3) and Kurnool (3).