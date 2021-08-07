Krishna reports 6 of 22 COVID deaths in last 24 hours

VIJAYAWADA

07 August 2021 00:05 IST

2.5 crore samples tested so far in State, 50 lakh in last 59 days

The State reported 22 new COVID deaths and 2,209 infections in the 24 hours ending Friday morning. The death toll increased to 13,490 and the cumulative tally reached 19,78,350.

The number of active cases increased to 20,593, while 1,896 patients recovered in the past day. Total recoveries and recovery rate stand at 19,44,267 and 98.28% respectively.

The positivity rate of the 81,505 samples tested in the past day was 2.71% and the overall positivity rate of 2,50,31,295 samples tested was at 7.90%.

The last 50 lakh samples were tested in the past 59 days and their positivity rate was 4.07%.

New cases

Krishna district, which has the highest death rate and lowest recovery rate, reported six deaths in the past day. It was followed by Guntur (4), Chittoor (3), Anantapur (2) and Prakasam (2). Kurnool, Nellore and Vizianagaram reported no new death while five other districts reported one death each.

East Godavari reported 438 new infections. It was followed by Chittoor (382), Nellore (307), Krishna (243), Prakasam (184), Guntur (183), West Godavari (140), Visakhapatnam (135), Kadapa (65), Srikakulam (41), Anantapur (34), Vizianagaram (30) and Kurnool (27).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,79,630), Chittoor (2,33,072), West Godavari (1,70,519), Guntur (1,69,054), Anantapur (1,56,494), Visakhapatnam (1,53,039), Nellore (1,35,672), Prakasam (1,30,776), Kurnool (1,23,445), Srikakulam (1,20,892), Kadapa (1,10,905),Krishna (1,10,366) and Vizianagaram (81,591).