Krishna reports 463 new COVID cases

VIJAYAWADA

15 June 2021 23:44 IST

Krishna district reported 463 new COVID-19 infections and four deaths in the 24 hours ending Tuesday morning.

According to a bulletin issued by the district administration, Nuzvid division reported 170 cases while the Vijayawada division excluding VMC limits reported 104 cases.

As many as 79 cases were reported in Vijayawada Municipal Corporation limits and 63 were reported from Bandar division.

During the past three days, the district saw 1,113 infections of which 421 were reported from Nuzvid division while Vijayawada reported only 165 cases.

There are 6,251 active cases in the district as of Tuesday and the total caseload is 95,853. The death toll stands at 1,041.