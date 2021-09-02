Krishna reports 4 of 10 COVID deaths in State

All districts report less than 200 new infections

The State reported 10 COVID deaths and 1,186 new infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning. The cumulative tally and toll increased to 20,15,302 and 13,867 respectively.

The number of active cases came down to 14,473 with 1,396 recoveries in the past day. So far 19,86,962 persons have recovered from the disease and the recovery rate stands at 98.59%.

The daily positivity rate of the 56,155 tests conducted in the past day was 2.11%. The overall positivity rate of the 2.66 crore samples tested was 7.55%.

Krishna district again reported the highest toll of four deaths in the past day among the districts. Nellore reported two deaths while Chittoor, East Godavari, Prakasam and Visakhapatnam reported one death each. Seven districts reported no death.

All the districts reported less than 200 new infections. East Godavari reported 175 infections. It was followed by Chittoor (171), Nellore (156), Prakasam (125), Guntur (111), Krishna (103), Kadapa (87), West Godavari (73), Visakhapatnam (69), Srikakulam (50), Anantapur (40), Kurnool (13) and Vizianagaram (13).

The district tallies are as follows: East Godavari (2,85,839), Chittoor (2,38,338), West Godavari (1,74,469), Guntur (1,72,614), Anantapur (1,57,166), Visakhapatnam (1,55,010), Nellore (1,40,306), Prakasam (1,33,786), Kurnool (1,23,797), Srikakulam (1,22,082), Krishna (1,13,859), Kadapa (1,12,705) and Vizianagaram (82,436).