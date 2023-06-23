Krishna police station turns second home for Bangladeshi national stuck in country for eight years

June 23, 2023 10:47 am | Updated 10:47 am IST - NAGAYALANKA (KRISHNA DISTRICT)

An intruder from Bangladesh, Samrat Monto Biswas, who had served a prison term following his arrest by the Krishna district police in 2013, has been staying in the police station since his release eight years ago, pending deportation, much to the discomfiture of senior police officials.

The officials, who are concerned over his illegal stay, had approached the Government of India (GoI) and the Government of Bangladesh, to deport him but to no avail.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police, Eluru Range, G.V.G. Ashok Kumar said that the Nagayalanka police had arrested the intruder in 2013 under the Foreigners Act, 1946, following a complaint lodged by the then Yedurumondi Village Revenue Officer (VRO). He was apprehended at Nachugunta village while moving around suspiciously.

Superintendent of Police (SP) P. Joshua told The Hindu that Biswas was convicted by the Avanigadda court and sentenced to undergo imprisonment. He was released in March, 2015 after completing the jail term, and was handed over to the Nagayalanka police by the Prisons Department officials.

“Despite repeated requests to the authorities concerned over his deportation, there has been no response and he continues to stay here,” the SP said.

“We have alerted the Deputy High Commissioner of Bangladesh, the Ministry of Home Affairs (Foreigners Division), GoI, the Director General, Border Security Force, New Delhi, Home (Passports) Department, DGPs and the Commissioners of Police of all the States,” Mr. Joshua said.

Avanigadda Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) P. Muralidhar said during investigation Biswas told the police that he had completed graduation, but did not reveal how and for what purpose he had come to India.

“Biswas hails from Kasarpur area, Pabna district, Bangladesh. We suspect that he might have entered the country through the sea route. He speaks only Bengali,” said CI G. Srinivas.

Humanitarian grounds

According to legal experts in the government, foreigners who are staying illegally should be shifted to a detention centre, and steps should be taken for their deportation by the department concerned.

“We are allowing Biswas to stay in the police station only on humanitarian grounds, as we do not have a detention centre here. Efforts are on to send him back to Bangladesh,” said Mr. Muralidhar.

Familiar face

Meanwhile, Biswas, who is usually seen in a ‘lungi’ and a shirt, has become a familiar face for the officers and other visitors to the Nagayalanka police station, whom he greets politely.

“Biswas talks very less. He cleans the station and takes whatever food we give him. He does puja regularly, washes his clothes and keeps himself clean. He feels happy at the mention of his country and his family,” said the staff.

“During Sankranti, we bought him three pairs of clothes and he felt quite happy and thanked the staff for the gesture. He never steps out of the station,” said SI Subramanyam.

Biswas told The Hindu that he was ready to go back to Bangladesh and wanted the officials to make arrangements for his deportation.

