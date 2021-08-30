Krishna police present awards to constables, HCs and ASIs

SP Siddharth Kaushal appreciating court constable M. Nageswara Rao for completing the due process in putting cases on trial, at the District Police Headquarters in Machilipatnam on Sunday.

Machilipatnam

30 August 2021 01:01 IST

Such incentives will inspire staff to work harder, says SP

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal on Sunday felicitated police constable M. Nageswara Rao, attached to Chillakallu police station, for his stellar performance in discharging his duties.

Mr. Nageswara Rao, who is deputed on court duty, has created a record by completing the formalities in 505 cases to bring them to trial, Mr. Siddharth Kaushal said, and appreciated the constable for his hard work.

“Speedy investigation of cases and completion of trial will help mete out punishment to the accused in quick time, and justice will be rendered to victims, which will uphold respect for the system. The hard work of the staff will also help clear pending cases in courts and reduce pressure on officers,” the SP said.

“Krishna district police have decided to honour the staff below the rank of SIs, who exhibit good performance in their duties. Awards would be presented to home guards, constables, head constables, ASIs and ministerial staff for displaying good behaviour, responding quickly to complainants, showing sensitivity in dealing with cases and helping the needy. The awards would be given every week,” Mr. Siddharth Kaushal said.

In all, eight officers would be presented with merit certificates and would be felicitated, the SP said.

Agiripalli Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) B. Srinivas Reddy, Armed Reserve head constable (HC-Machilipatnam) Y. Suri Babu, Kanchikacherla constable M. Nagaraju, Gudivada Taluka constable A. Srinivas Rao, Kruthivennu constable V. Nagaraju, Nagayalanka constable V. Pavan Kumar and junior assistant B. Tejaswini, working in District Police Headquarters, received the awards on Sunday, Mr. Siddharth Kaushal said.