Krishna police launch online service to track lost mobile

January 19, 2023 09:28 pm | Updated 09:28 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Krishna district Superintendent of Police P. Joshua has said that the district police have developed software to trace lost mobile phones with ease.

In a release, Mr. Joshua said that all one need to do is send a ‘Hi’ message to 9490617573 on WhatsApp.

He said upon sending the message to the said number on WhatsApp, one would receive a link. After clicking the link, complainants need to answer certain questions and provide the details sought, he said. Based on the information provided, the district police would track and find the lost mobile phone, he said. Mr. Joshua asked people to make use of the facility.

