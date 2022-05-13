Andhra Pradesh: Krishna police create record with 1 lakh new Disha App enrolments

The app will ensure safety for women at all times, says SP

The Krishna district police created a record of sorts by making 1.02 lakh Disha App registrations in a single day on Friday.

Officials from Police, Revenue, Panchayat Raj, and Zilla Parishad departments participated in the Disha App Special Drive, organised by the district police.

Collector P. Ranjit Basha, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal, ZP Chairperson Uppalapati Harika and other officers participated in the drive.

The SP, who participated and monitored the special drive at education institutions, cinema halls, bus stations, government officers and other places, explained the uses of the Disha App to women and asked them to make use of the services of police during an emergency.

“The response from women has been good and thousands participated in the drive. Krishna district has created a record by making 1.02 lakh registrations in a single day,” Mr. Kaushal told The Hindu, and thanked the officers who made the drive a success.

“We have made 3.98 lakh registrations in the district so far. Disha App will be a ‘Kavacham’ (shield) for women and police will come to their rescue within no time if they alert us via the app,” the SP said.

Mr. Siddharth said that vulnerable places have been identified in all police stations limits and patrolling has been intensified. Instructions have been given to keep a tab on the movements of sexual offenders, ganja addicts, rowdy, history and suspect sheets, cyber offenders and other criminals. Security has been stepped up in island villages to prevent ID liquor manufacturing and smuggling which will help bring down the crime rate,” the SP said.