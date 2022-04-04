Krishna police bids farewell to Nuzvid, Nandigama police

The Krishna district police bid farewell to Nuzvid and Nandigama sub-divisional police officers, as the two divisions will be merged into Eluru district and Vijayawada Police Commissionerate respectively from Monday.

The two police sub-divisions, which were in Krishna district, have been shifted to Eluru district and Vijayawada Police Commissionerate, as per the topography of the Parliamentary constituencies.

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal, who participated in the farewell function here on Sunday, thanked Nuzvid Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) B. Srinivasulu and Nandigama DSP G. Nageswar Reddy, and the SHOs for extending good services to Krishna district.

Mr. Siddharth has appealed to the officers and Station House Officers (SHOs) to work hard and render good services to the people in their new districts.

The SP felicitated the Grama Samrakshana Karyadarshulu (Mahila Police working in Grama and Ward Secretariats), who helped police in detecting good cases in the last three months in the district.

“Mahila Police are moving in remote villages, enquiring the problems of the locals, displaying the presence of police in the hamlets,” Mr. Siddharth said.

Later, the SP presented awards to the police personnel, who exhibited good performance in the district. He gave awards to the officers of differing wings.

Additional SP (Armed Reserve) S.V.D. Prasad, Trainee IPS officer Jagadish Adahelli, Special Branch DSP K. Dharmendra, Machilipatnam DSP Masum Basha, Gudivada DSP N. Satyanandam and other officers were present.