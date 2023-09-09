HamberMenu
Krishna police asks airport authorities to deny permission to Pawan Kalyan’s flight

September 09, 2023 06:44 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Krishna District Superintendent of Police P. Joshua has requested the Gannavaram Airport authorities not to accord permission for landing of Jana Sena Party (JSP) chief Pawan Kalyan’s flight due to volatile law and order situation in the State.

“In view of the arrest of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, the arrival of Pawan Kalyan may create serious law and order problem. As there is no permission to Pawan Kalyan, and to maintain peace and tranquillity, we request you to deny permission to the latter’s flight,” Mr. Joshua said in a letter written to the Gannavaram Airport Director on Saturday

Police prevented JSP leaders from proceeding to the Gannavaram Airport.

Meanwhile, police deployed forces on the Hyderabad-Vijayawada and Hyderabad-Guntur roads to prevent the entry of Pawan Kalyan by road.

