Krishna police arrest 520 persons in NDPS cases, seize 655 kg of ganja in 2023

December 30, 2023 08:04 am | Updated 08:04 am IST - MACHILIPATNAM

The Krishna district police have arrested 520 persons under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and seized about 655 kg of ganja.

Besides, 195 persons were arrested for brewing and selling ID liquor, and 313 accused were arrested for smuggling Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) and other excise cases in 2023.

“Police have taken stringent measures in the district to check ganja and liquor smuggling and Illicitly Distilled (ID) liquor manufacturing and sale,” said Superintendent of Police P. Joshua.

Disclosing the details of the cases registered under various offences at the annual crime review at a press conference here on Friday, the SP said 9,404 cases have been registered in the district this year.

“In 2022, police registered 10,845 cases under different sections. But this year, cases have come down due to community policing, intensified patrolling and awareness drives taken up in villages against various crimes,” Mr. Joshua said.

Under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012, 96 cases have been registered in Krishna district this year, as against 156 in 2022.

“Police, with the support of NGO representatives, Mahila Police, were conducting awareness among girls in schools and colleges on ‘good and bad’ touch, on banned apps and on excess usage of mobile phones,” Mr. Joshua said.

Regarding cybercrimes, as many as 77 cases have been registered. Police focused on the private loan app agents, who were harassing the people. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted for probing the cases related to loan Apps, arrested most wanted criminals from abroad, the SP explained.

“We are utilising the services of Mahila Samrakshana Karyadarshulu (MSKs) of Grama and Ward Sachivalayams, and are taking steps to prevent crimes,” Mr. Joshua said.

