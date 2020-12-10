Krishna only district to report more than 100 new infections

VIJAYAWADA

10 December 2020 00:18 IST

State witnesses three deaths and 618 cases in 24 hours

The State witnessed three more COVID-19 deaths and 618 new infections in the 24 hours ending Wednesday morning, taking the toll to 7,045 and tally to 8,73,457.

Krishna, Nellore and West Godavari districts reported one death each. The mortality rate remained at 0.81% while the recovery rate increased to 98.59%. The total number of recoveries increased to 8,61,153 with the recovery of 785 persons during the period.

In all, 5,259 persons were undergoing treatment for the virus as of Wednesday morning, 1,042 in Krishna district alone.

Advertising

Advertising

Positivity rate

The overall positivity rate of the tests came down to 8.26% as the number of tests conducted increased to 1.05 crore. During the past one day, 61,038 samples were tested and their positivity rate was 1.01%.

Krishna district again reported the highest single-day tally. It was also the only district to see more than 100 new infections.

The district-wise tally of new infections was as follows: Krishna (121), Guntur (92), Chittoor (76), West Godavari (66), Anantapur (50), East Godavari (49), Visakhapatnam (44), Nellore (29), Kadapa (23), Srikakulam (22), Prakasam (17), Vizianagaram (15) and Kurnool (14).

The overall tallies were as follows: East Godavari (1,22,791), West Godavari (93,085), Chittoor (84,450), Guntur (73,665), Anantapur (66,929), Prakasam (61,673), Nellore (61,699), Kurnool (60,316), Visakhapatnam (58,530), Kadapa (54,586), Krishna (46,386), Srikakulam (45,639) and Vizianagaram (40,813).