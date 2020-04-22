Krishna Kishore promoted,repatriated to I-T Department

Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Jasti Krishna Kishore, former CEO of Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (AP-EDB), who was suspended by the State government late last year, has been promoted as Principal Commissioner of Income Tax (PCIT) Officer on Special Duty (OSD) in the office of Principal Chief Commissioner of I-T in New Delhi, according to a Central Board of Direct Taxes release.

Mr. Kishore was charged with misappropriation of funds when he was on deputation with the EDB as CEO but the Central Administrative Tribunal had revoked his suspension and ordered his repatriation to the Centre. In fact, he was trying to revert to his parent department (I-T) after the regime change in Andhra Pradesh (A.P.), but corruption charges were slapped on him in the due course.

A 1990-batch IRS officer, Mr. Kishore was the only official from A.P. who was appointed as Director of Invest India in 2018, in recognition of his services. Under his stewardship, EDB was chosen for the Skoch Gold Award given to the best investment promotion agency in India. EDB has played an instrumental role in A.P. becoming one of the top three States that attracted maximum investments and in securing No.1 Ease-of -Doing Business rank.