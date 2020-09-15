Krishna in spate again: first flood warning issued at Prakasam Barrage

The first flood warning has been issued at the Prakasam Barrage across Krishna river as the flood discharge has increased by over a lakh cusecs in a few hours since Tuesday morning. As of 8 p.m., the river was still in spate with an inflow of 4.16 lakh cusecs and outflow of 4.16 lakh cusecs.
As of Tuesday afternoon, the flood discharge crossed the 3.96 lakh cusecs mark at which the first flood warning was issued. As of 3 p.m., a total of 4.1 lakh cusecs of floodwater was being discharged and the inflow from catchment area and Pulichintala Project was at 4.16 lakh cusecs. The water level is at full reservoir level (FRL) of 57.05 feet and currently holds 3.07 tmcft.
District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz alerted officials concerned in the low lying villages and mandals alongside the Krishna River course. Several houses had already been under water since days and hundreds of families in Krishnalanka have been moved to flood relief centres.
The second flood warning would be issued when the outflow crosses 5.66 lakh cusecs. A few weeks ago, the flood level inched closed to the first warning level and later the flood receded.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath