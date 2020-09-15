Krishna in spate again: first flood warning issued at Prakasam Barrage

The first flood warning has been issued at the Prakasam Barrage across Krishna river as the flood discharge has increased by over a lakh cusecs in a few hours since Tuesday morning. As of 8 p.m., the river was still in spate with an inflow of 4.16 lakh cusecs and outflow of 4.16 lakh cusecs.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the flood discharge crossed the 3.96 lakh cusecs mark at which the first flood warning was issued. As of 3 p.m., a total of 4.1 lakh cusecs of floodwater was being discharged and the inflow from catchment area and Pulichintala Project was at 4.16 lakh cusecs. The water level is at full reservoir level (FRL) of 57.05 feet and currently holds 3.07 tmcft.

District Collector A.Md. Imtiaz alerted officials concerned in the low lying villages and mandals alongside the Krishna River course. Several houses had already been under water since days and hundreds of families in Krishnalanka have been moved to flood relief centres.

The second flood warning would be issued when the outflow crosses 5.66 lakh cusecs. A few weeks ago, the flood level inched closed to the first warning level and later the flood receded.