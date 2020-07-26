Krishna has highest recovery, death rates

Krishna district reported 332 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 5,580 and death toll to 144.

However, 4,060 patients have recovered and have been discharged so far and there are 1,376 active patients.

Having the least number of active cases among the districts, Krishna has the highest recovery rate of 72.76%. At the same time, the district’s mortality rate is also the highest in the State.

District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz, in a review meeting on Sunday, said that the district has over 1,890 beds at three designated COVID hospitals – GGH, Vijayawada (790 beds), Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences (600) and Nimra Institute of Medical Sciences (500). The private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients were Ramesh Hospitals, Ayush, Andhra Hospitals, Anu Hospitals, Kamineni Hospitals and Liberty.

He said there was a dearth of pulmonologists and anaesthesiologists in the hospitals and the district administration will soon recruit them.

He asked the public to not venture out without wearing a mask as it was one of the effective measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Meat shops raided

Meanwhile, VMC officials raided several meat shops in the city that were opened on Sunday. The civic body has asked meat sellers to not open the shops on Sunday as a COVID prevention measure.

Officials said that the shops could be opened from Monday.