Krishna has highest recovery, death rates

Krishna district reported 332 new COVID-19 cases and five deaths in 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 5,580 and death toll to 144.
However, 4,060 patients have recovered and have been discharged so far and there are 1,376 active patients.
Having the least number of active cases among the districts, Krishna has the highest recovery rate of 72.76%. At the same time, the district’s mortality rate is also the highest in the State.
District Collector A. Md. Imtiaz, in a review meeting on Sunday, said that the district has over 1,890 beds at three designated COVID hospitals – GGH, Vijayawada (790 beds), Pinnamaneni Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences (600) and Nimra Institute of Medical Sciences (500). The private hospitals treating COVID-19 patients were Ramesh Hospitals, Ayush, Andhra Hospitals, Anu Hospitals, Kamineni Hospitals and Liberty.
He said there was a dearth of pulmonologists and anaesthesiologists in the hospitals and the district administration will soon recruit them.
He asked the public to not venture out without wearing a mask as it was one of the effective measures to stop the spread of coronavirus.
Meat shops raided
Meanwhile, VMC officials raided several meat shops in the city that were opened on Sunday. The civic body has asked meat sellers to not open the shops on Sunday as a COVID prevention measure.
Officials said that the shops could be opened from Monday.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath