Krishna floods: first warning issued

VIJAYAWADA

07 August 2021 00:16 IST

Surplus flood water being released from Prakasam Barrage

Authorities of the Water Resources Department issued the first flood warning in the river Krishna on Friday as the flood discharge was expected to exceed 3.97 lakh cusecs at Prakasam Barrage here.

The surplus flood was 4,33,650 cusecs by 8 a.m. on Friday. It touched 4,44,640 cusecs by noon.

As the officials began discharging the surplus water, the surplus stood at 4,22,660 cusecs by 6 p.m. on Friday. All the 70 shutters were in clear condition and the flood was being discharged, officials said.

The authorities began releasing water into canals. The water released into canals was 11,857 cusecs at 8 a.m. and touched 12,349 cusecs by noon. By evening, the releases were 11,857 cusecs.

The total released inflows stood at 4,34,517 cusecs by 6 p.m. The authorities cautioned that there was a possibility of further rise in the flood waters reaching the barrage. The flood from Pulichintala was expected to rise further.

The authorities have cautioned people living downstream of Prakasam Barrage to take necessary steps and move to safer places. They also suggested the people not to cross the canals and drains.