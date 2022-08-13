Krishna flood recedes, first warning withdrawn

Staff Reporter VIJAYAWADA
August 13, 2022 21:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A resident wades in floodwater in the downstream of Krishna River on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G.N. RAO

ADVERTISEMENT

The flood level in Krishna River at Prakasam Barrage came down on Saturday. The first flood warning was withdrawn as the discharge at the barrage was below 3.97 lakh cusecs.

As of 9 p.m. on Saturday, the flood discharge at the barrage was 3.20 lakh cusecs and the inflow was 3.34 lakh cusecs. Sixty gates of the barrage were lifted to eight feet and 10 gates were lifted to seven feet.

The inflows to the barrage are likely to be steady as the outflow at Nagarjuna Sagar Dam was at 4.09 lakh cusecs by 6 p.m. on Saturday. At Srisailam, the outflow was 4.53 lakh cusecs.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app