Krishna flood recedes, first warning withdrawn
The flood level in Krishna River at Prakasam Barrage came down on Saturday. The first flood warning was withdrawn as the discharge at the barrage was below 3.97 lakh cusecs.
As of 9 p.m. on Saturday, the flood discharge at the barrage was 3.20 lakh cusecs and the inflow was 3.34 lakh cusecs. Sixty gates of the barrage were lifted to eight feet and 10 gates were lifted to seven feet.
The inflows to the barrage are likely to be steady as the outflow at Nagarjuna Sagar Dam was at 4.09 lakh cusecs by 6 p.m. on Saturday. At Srisailam, the outflow was 4.53 lakh cusecs.
