Krishna district to get five child-friendly police stations

The stations to have play area, toys, garments and other facilities

The Krishna district police has decided to transform five police stations into child-friendly one by allotting some place for creating play area for children.

As part of the ongoing Children’s Day celebrations from November 14 to 20, the authorities have planned to launch the child-friendly police stations in the district, said Krishna Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu.

“Five police stations in Machilipatnam, Nuzvid, Gudivada, Nandigama and Avanigadda police sub-divisions will be transformed into child-friendly police stations, in collaboration with the District Child Protection Unit (DCPU) of the Women Development and Child Welfare Department, and NGOs,” the SP said.

Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha and Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang, during a webinar with the police officers recently, has asked them to promote ‘child-friendly’ policing in the State.

Child rights

Mr. Sawang has instructed the officers to take measures to prevent child labour and protect child rights.

“Under the Section 107 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, each police station should have a child welfare police officer, to deal with the children in conflict with law and child in need of care and protection (CNCP). To create some space for the rescued and runaway children and to deal with children in emergency conditions, child-friendly police stations are being planned in all divisions,” District Child Protection Officer (DCPO) Ch. Vijay Kumar told The Hindu on Monday.

Child Rights Advocacy Foundation (CRAF) State programme director P. Francis Thambi, who sponsored the facilities at child-friendly police stations, said the theme was to create child-friendly atmosphere on the station premises.

First-of-its-kind move

“Toys, garments, play material, first-aid and furniture have been arranged at the child-friendly stations. The officer deputed at the station will attend to the duties by wearing a pink T-Shirt,” said Mr. Francis and thanked the SP for the move.

Another sponsor, World Vision India State Manager Tabita Francis, thanked the State government, DGP and the SP for the initiative, saying that it is a first-of-its- kind initiative in the State.

Mr. Ravindranath Babu said the child-friendly police stations at Gudivada and Machilipatnam, would be inaugurated on November 20, marking the International Child Rights Day.