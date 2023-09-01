Krishna district police whisk away TDP leader Ayyanna Patrudu from Vizag airport, release him at Nakkapalli

September 01, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu was whisked away by a police team from Krishna district at the Visakhapatnam Airport on September 1 (Friday), soon after he arrived in the city from Hyderabad.

The police, however, released Mr. Patrudu on NH-16, near Vempadu Toll Plaza, at Nakkapalli, about 80-km from the airport, after issuing him a notice under Section 41 (A) of the CrPC.

The former Minister was served notice for his alleged derogatory comments against Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Ministers Ambati Rambabu and R.K. Roja, and other YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders at a meeting organised recently at Gannavaram as part of the Yuva Galam padayatra of party national general secretary N. Lokesh.

The police action was based on a complaint filed by former Minister and YSRCP Machilipatnam legislator Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani).

Meanwhile, tension prevailed following speculation that Mr. Patrudu was arrested by the Krishna district police.

TDP leaders from various parts of the State, including party national president N. Chandrababu Naidu, condemned the incident, particularly in the absence of any information on where the TDP leader was being taken.

The TDP leaders heaved a sigh of relief as Mr. Patrudu reached his residence at Narsipatnam in Anakapalli district sometime later. A large number of his supporters flocked to his to receive him.

Later, addressing the media at his residence, Mr. Patrudu said he had gone to New Delhi to attend the unveiling of the commemorative coin on party founder N.T. Rama Rao, and from there to Hyderabad.

“I was returning from Hyderabad. After landing at the Vizag airport at around 10.15 a.m., I was collecting my luggage. Meanwhile, Circle Inspector of Hanuman Junction Police Station, along with his constables numbering 10, approached and informed me that they have come to arrest me,” the TDP leader said.

Mr. Patrudu further said that he had informed the police officer that there was no need for such surprises, and that he would have come to the police station had they asked me to do so.

‘No regrets’

When the police informed about the reasons for serving him the notice, Mr. Patrudu reportedly told them that he had no regrets for making such remarks at the Yuva Galam meeting as they were facts.

After reaching Nakkapalli, the CI received a phone call. He got down from the car and spoke for about 10 minutes. Later, he informed me that they would not arrest me, but instead issue a notice under Section 41 (A) of the CrPC, the TDP leader said.

“I accepted the notice and informed them that I will come to the police station within 10 days as per the notice,” he added.

I knew that the police would approach me as the YSRCP government “cannot tolerate anybody who questions its wrongdoings,” he said.

Meanwhile, former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao, senior leaders from the district condemned the incident.