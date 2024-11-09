ADVERTISEMENT

Krishna district police launch Sakthi Teams to protect women, children

Published - November 09, 2024 05:00 pm IST - MACHILIPATNAM

Keys handed over for two-wheelers to all-women members of the Sakthi teams

The Hindu Bureau

Krishna District Judge Aruna Sarika, Superintendent of Police R. Gangadhar Rao and Joint Collector Geetanjali Sharma handing over the vehicles to Sakthi Team police after launching the special force in Machilipatnam on Saturday (November 09). | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

With a view to provide more security to the women and children and rescue them in emergency, the Krishna district police launched ‘Sakthi Teams’ in the district.

District Judge Aruna Sarika, Superintendent of Police R. Gangadhar Rao and Joint Collector Geetanjali Sharma flagged off the vehicles here on Saturday (November 09). The District Judge and the Joint Collector handed over the keys of the two-wheelers to all-women Sakthi Teams after launching the special force aimed at protecting women and children.

Ms. Aruna Sarika and Ms. Geetanjali Sharma appreciated the SP for constituting ‘Sakthi Teams’, which have been tasked to prevent eve-teasing, harassment, detect missing and cases related to crime against women in the district.

“About 40 women police of ‘Sakthi Team’ will patrol at schools and colleges. The women police will respond to the complaints received by ‘Dial 112’ and rescue the victims,” Mr. Gangadhar Rao said. The teams will also take up investigation in women and girls missing cases and the investigation in crime against women, the SP explained.

