Krishna district police invoke PD Act against habitual offender

The Krishna district police have invoked the Preventive Detention (PD) Act against Koduri Manikanta alias KTM Pandu, who was allegedly involved in many cases.

In May 2020, Manikanta, hailing from Sanath Nagar, along with his accomplices, clashed with Thota Sandeep’s group in Patamata area over a land settlement issue.

Sandeep succumbed to his injuries, while 20 others, including Manikanta, suffered grievous injuries in the ‘gang war’ which created a panic in the locality.

The Vijayawada Commissionerate Police then bound over 57 persons related to the case and opened a rowdy-sheet in the name of K. Padma, mother of Manikanta, on the charges of instigating the ‘gang war’ which resulted in the murder of Sandeep.

The Penamaluru police of Gannavaram sub-division arrested Padma in December last year, while all the accused in the case were externed from the city.

Again, the Vuyyur Town police registered a case and arrested Manikanta and his supporters, who allegedly attacked a person in a brawl during Veeramma Thalli Utsavams, on February 25, 2024.

“As rowdy-sheeter, Manikanta did not mend his ways after being released from jail, and continued his criminal activity, which created a panic among the people. A report in this regard has been sent to Krishna district Collector P. Raja Babu, recommending the invocation of PD Act against Manikanta,” said Krishna district Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi.

The Collector on March 27 (Wednesday) issued orders, invoking the PD Act against Manikanta who was sent to Rajahmundry Central Prison. Manikanta will be lodged in the prison till further orders,” the SP added.

