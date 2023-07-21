ADVERTISEMENT

Krishna district police in Andhra Pradesh conduct raid on cockfight arena; 73 punters arrested

July 21, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

They seized more than ₹10 lakh cash, about ten cars, nearly 100 mobile phones and other two-wheelers from them, said Gannavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police R. G. Jayasurya.

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

The Krishna district police conducted a raid on a cockfight arena, located in the fields at Surampalem village, in Gannavaram mandal and arrested 73 punters and cockfight organisers. They seized more than ₹10 lakh cash, about ten cars, nearly 100 mobile phones and other two-wheelers from them, said Gannavaram Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), R.G. Jayasurya.

On a tip-off that cockfights were being conducted in the fields, the police conducted the raid on July 20. Punters from Vijayawada, Guntur, East and West Godavari and other places were arrested in the raid, and they would be produced in the court along with the seized material and the fowls, the DSP said on July 21.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US