Krishna district on alert as flood discharge at Prakasam Barrage rises

Krishna District Collector P. Ranjit Basha has asked officials concerned in the low-lying areas alongside the Krishna river to stay alert in view of the rising flood level.

In a review meeting, Mr. Basha said that over 3.93 lakh cusecs of flood water was released at the Pulchintala Dam and over 4.13 lakh cusecs would be released at Nagarjuna Sagar Dam. About 4.5 lakh cusecs of flood water would be released at Prakasam Barrage by Friday afternoon and the discharge might rise further.

He said people and officials should be cautious and activities such as swimming in the river, rearing cattle, and boat travel by school students in the island villages should be avoided.

He asked the revenue officials to warn the people about the flood situation. Several villages in Avanigadda, Nagayalanka, Mopidevi, Challapalli, Thotlavalluru, Penamaluru, Pamidimukkala, Ghantasala and Movva mandals are prone to severe flooding.

Control rooms

The district administration has set up a flood control room at Collectorate and people in need can dial 08672-252572. For people in the Vuyyuru division control room number 9849231336 and for people in Machilipatnam division control room number 9849903982 were set up.